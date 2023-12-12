Mark Ruffalo Wanted To Shed His Hulk Image In New Role

Mark Ruffalo at the New York premiere of “Poor Things” held at DGA New York Theater on December 6, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images)

Mark Ruffalo recently discussed wanting to shake everyone’s views of him as The Hulk with his new role in Poor Things.

Ruffalo said, “It was really mostly in the writing to say the things that he says.”

He continued, “And then it was this kind of playfulness that we had and wanting to break up any perceptions of myself that people come to think about me, even myself, and just to really challenge those expectations that I had on myself or the audience has on me of being a nice guy or being The Hulk or being Banner.”

He added, “I really just felt the need to break all that up and try something new and different and daring.”

