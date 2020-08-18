Mark Hoppus to host new Apple Music show
Corey Perrine/Getty ImagesBlink-182‘s Mark Hoppus is the host of a new Apple Music show called After School Radio.
“Mark Hoppus has survived three decades of alternative music — from the punk clubs of Southern California to unlikely pop stardom in the TRL era to navigating the new millennium’s post-genre revolution,” reads a description of the program. “Each week on After School Radio, Hoppus focuses on the songs, artists, and culture that’ve defined the movement, with the sense of humor and perspective that have become his trademark.”
After School Radio will air on Apple Music’s newly launched Apple Music Hits station. Other artists hosting shows include Alanis Morissette, The Backstreet Boys, Ciara, Snoop Dogg, Meghan Trainor and Shania Twain.
Meanwhile, Hoppus and Blink are working on new music, which the bassist says should be arriving in the “nearish future.”
By Josh Johnson
