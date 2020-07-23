      Weather Alert

Mark Hoppus encourages mask-wearing in new video: “Wear your mask, save a life!”

Jul 23, 2020 @ 12:30pm

Allen Berezovsky/Getty ImagesBlink-182‘s Mark Hoppus has shared a new video encouraging people to wear face masks amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“Saving a life is very difficult,” Hoppus says in the clip. “Firefighters train for years, EMTs train for years, surgeons go to school for eight years.”

“For me, to help save a life, all that I have to do is this,” the bassist continues as he puts on a mask.

“It’s so easy!” he says. “Wear your mask, save a life, people! Let’s get through this.”

The CDC recommends that Americans wear masks to slow the spread of COVID-19. Over half of the U.S. states have issued statewide mask mandates.

By Josh Johnson
