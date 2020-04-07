Mark Hoppus & Alex Gaskarth are working on new Simple Creatures music
Credit: Matty VogelNew Simple Creatures music is in the works.
Blink-182‘s Mark Hoppus and All Time Low‘s Alex Gaskarth have been working on more material for their side project while quarantined in their respective homes.
“We’re already working on potential quarantine music while we’re all on lock-down,” Gaskarth tells NME.
“We won’t be doing it in person but we’re sending ideas back and forth and we’re always talking about what the next steps are for Simple Creatures,” he adds. “It’s in the works.”
Simple Creatures released two EPs in 2019: Strange Love and Everything Opposite.
Blink-182 released their latest album, Nine, last September. All Time Low’s new album, Wake Up, Sunshine, dropped last Friday.
