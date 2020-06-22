Mario returns with his powerful new single, “Rewrite It”
Lyme Lite MediaR&B singer Mario is aiming to touch today’s generation with his new single, “Rewrite It.“
Since the cancellation of Fox’s Empire, the Grammy-nominated singer has been back in the studio. But this time around, he took a few steps back from crooning lyrics about love and relationships to address the nation’s unrest. Mario understands his duty as an artist to remind today’s generation to use their power to create change.
“In the song, I talk about being reserved and generations understanding who they are and the magnitude of their power,” he notes in a statement. “As an artist, I’m extremely passionate about standing up for what I believe in and using my gifts to reach the masses.”
“Rewrite It” follows Mario’s latest bedroom jam, “Closer,” which reasserts Mario as an R&B heavyweight. After five studio albums and a slew of hits, including gold-certified “Crying Out for Me” and “Break Up,” and fan-favorites, “Let Me Love You” and “Just a Friend 2002.” And he isn’t slowing down yet.
Also, Mario launched a new line of merchandise called The Big Payback, with a portion of proceeds supporting black-owned businesses and promoting growth in underserved communities.
By Rachel George
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.