Marin Morris Says She Gets Hurt When People Says She’s Not Country
Fresh off her CMA Awards wins, Maren Morris went to Twitter – to talk about people’s opinions of her.
Morris thanked fans, family, and peers for her awards. She then said, “I still get hurt when people claim I’m ‘not country’ but when I stood there accepting @cma Song of the Year, I realized it is much harder to forge your own path and sound than attempt to be a knock off of someone who’s already pioneered the genre.”
Morris then thanked everyone for accepting her.
Marin Morris won three CMA awards for Female Vocalist, Single of the Year, and Song of the Year.