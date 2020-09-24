Marilyn Manson premieres “DON’T CHASE THE DEAD” video co-starring Norman Reedus
Loma Vista RecordingsMarilyn Manson has premiered the video for “DON’T CHASE THE DEAD,” a song off his new album, WE ARE CHAOS.
The clip is basically a recreation of the Harvey Keitel and Tim Roth scenes in Reservoir Dogs — we follow a bleeding Manson sitting in the passenger seat of a car as his co-star, The Walking Dead‘s Norman Reedus, frantically drives. In between, the screen flashes a number of cryptic, Manson-eqsue images.
You can watch the “DON’T CHASE THE DEAD” video streaming now on YouTube.
WE ARE CHAOS, the follow-up to 2017’s Heaven Upside Down, was released earlier this month. It’s Manson’s 11th studio album.
By Josh Johnson
(Video contains uncensored profanity.)