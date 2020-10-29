      Weather Alert

Marilyn Manson joins cast of 'Creepshow' horror anthology series

Oct 29, 2020 @ 12:05pm

Boris Martin/AMCMarilyn Manson is going from “The Dope Show” to Creepshow.

The Antichrist Superstar will guest on the upcoming second season of the horror anthology series, which is set to premiere in 2021.

Creepshow, which was created by The Walking Dead executive producer Greg Nicotero, is based on the 1982 George Romero-directed and Stephen King-written film of the same name. It airs on Shudder, AMC’s horror-themed subscription service.

Manson’s previous acting credits include roles in TV shows including Sons of Anarchy, Salem and The New Pope.

Last month, Manson released his newest album, WE ARE CHAOS.

By Josh Johnson
