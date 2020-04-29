Marilyn Manson collaborator Shooter Jennings declares upcoming album a “finished masterpiece”
Leon Bennett/WireImageThe new Marilyn Manson album is apparently “finished.” Oh, and it also happens to be a “masterpiece.”
That’s according to country rocker Shooter Jennings, who collaborated with the Antichrist Superstar on the upcoming record.
In an Instagram post accompanying a photo of himself taken by Manson, Jennings writes that he’s “just waiting for this finished masterpiece to be released,” presumably referring to the album.
Manson has been working on the new record with Jennings — who also worked with Duff McKagan on the Guns N’ Roses bassist’s latest solo album, Tenderness — since at least early 2019. In an interview with Revolver published last July, Manson described the record as a “drama”-filled “study of the chamber of horrors in my head.”
The new album, whenever it does arrive, will be the follow-up to Manson’s 2017 effort, Heaven Upside Down. Since that record, Manson’s released a number of covers, including “The End” by The Doors, the folk classic “God’s Gonna Cut You Down,” and a joint rendition of “Helter Skelter” by The Beatles with Rob Zombie.
