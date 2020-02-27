Marijuana Use “Getting Higher,” for People Over 65
Chemist David Dawson holds a sample of marijuana while interviewed at CW Analytical Laboratories in Oakland, Calif., Friday, Aug. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Who’s in the fastest-growing market for marijuana? Senior citizens.
According to the American Medical Association, use of cannabis – among people over the age of 65 – has doubled, over the last four years. And it has increased nearly tenfold since 2006.
But some experts are concerned about the increased health risks for pot-smoking seniors.
While cannabis can treat ailments like cancer or Parkinson’s disease; some doctors are concerned that psychoactive drugs can lead to dizziness or falls, or interact badly with other medicines.
Maybe now we will start hearing the phrase: “Keep ON my grass!”