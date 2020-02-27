      Weather Alert

Marijuana Use “Getting Higher,” for People Over 65

Feb 27, 2020 @ 10:00am
Chemist David Dawson holds a sample of marijuana while interviewed at CW Analytical Laboratories in Oakland, Calif., Friday, Aug. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Who’s in the fastest-growing market for marijuana?  Senior citizens.

According to the American Medical Association, use of cannabis – among people over the age of 65 – has doubled, over the last four years.  And it has increased nearly tenfold since 2006.

But some experts are concerned about the increased health risks for pot-smoking seniors.

While cannabis can treat ailments like cancer or Parkinson’s disease; some doctors are concerned that psychoactive drugs can lead to dizziness or falls, or interact badly with other medicines.

Maybe now we will start hearing the phrase:  “Keep ON my grass!”

