Marie Newman Sworn Into Congress

Jan 4, 2021 @ 12:00pm

Marie Newman is the Chicago area’s newest member of Congress. The LaGrange businesswoman was sworn into office yesterday at the U.S. Capitol. The 56-year-old now represents Illinois’ 3rd Congressional District, which includes portions of Chicago’s Southwest Side, southwest suburban Cook County and northeastern Will County. The progressive easily won in the November election after defeating 16-year incumbent Congressman Dan Lipinski in the March primary. A member of the Lipinski family had held that seat since 1983.

