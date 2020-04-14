Mariah Carey shows off her baking skills with Tiger King-themed cake

ABC/Image Group LATurns out some people are using the COVID-19 pandemic to challenge themselves to learn a new talent. Take it from Mariah Carey, who kicked it up a notch in the kitchen to brush up on her baking skills.
The 50-year-old heartily admits she’s just a beginner, but her first attempt at making a creative cake has wowed not only fans, but some professionals in the baking industry.
On Saturday, Mimi playfully revealed on Twitter, “Making a surprise cake… trying at least Lolololol.” The singer — who was wearing comfy looking peach-striped pajamas — is surrounded by various frostings as she begins decorating a circular cake in front of her.
In a subsequent tweet, the “Obsessed” artist shows off the fruits of her labor, transforming her single-layer circle cake into a green-eyed tiger with a crown on its head.
“Tada!!! The cake tasted good in spite of my elementary efforts,” Carey proudly revealed. Luckily, she was quick enough to snap a photo of the completed product because someone had already cut three equal slices into it, but had yet to put them on separate plates.
Her Tiger King-inspired cake drew praise from fans and, also, from one of the top experts in the baking industry — the Cake Boss himself, Buddy Valastro.
“@MariahCarey is baking like a Boss!,” the reality chef praised, whose series Cake Boss ran for 10 seasons on TLC. “Who wants to eat some Cake?!”
As for Mariah, she has plenty of time to continue perfecting her craft as she’s sheltering at home with her family. With two kids under her roof, chances are they will do their best to convince their mom to keep pursing her new passion.
