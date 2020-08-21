Mariah Carey samples Lauryn Hill on her new song “Save the Day”

Columbia/LegacyMariah Carey releases her highly-anticipated single “Save the Day” featuring Lauryn Hill.
The empowering anthem has only been out for just a few hours, but fans on Twitter are already calling it a “masterpiece.”
With sentimental lyrics, the timely track highlights the importance of joining forces to make the world a better place. Though, some fans are particularly in love with the song’s chorus.
“We’re all in this together,” croons Mariah, “If he won’t and she won’t/And they won’t, then we won’t/We won’t ever learn to save the day.”
Produced by her longtime collaborator, Jermaine Dupri, the track features Hill’s wailing background vocals from The Fugees’ 1996 hit record “Killing Me Softly.”
The song itself was first recorded as Lori Lieberman’s “Killing Me Softly With His Song” in 1972, and covered by Roberta Flack in 1973.
The Fugees covered Flack’s version, including her aforementioned bridge, while adding a few ad-libs and an unforgettable outro.
“Save The Day” aligns with Mariah’s signature ability to sing over hip-hop and rap beats, as she did on 1997’s “The Roof,” which sampled Mobb Deep’s classic record, “Shook Ones Part II.”
It serves as the lead single from Carey’s upcoming archival album, The Rarities, which arrives on October 2.
Meanwhile, Lauryn Hill fans are hoping the 90’s singer will make her comeback to music, with hopes the song hits #1; as if it wouldn’t.
One fan said, “Lauryn Hill is about to rise up and make her comeback. Are you ready?”
By Rachel George
