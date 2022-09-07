Margaritaville At Sea Launches ‘Heroes Sail Free,’ Program to Honor Military, Police and Educators

Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville At Sea cruise line has launched a new program called “Heroes Sail Free.”

The program provides one free three-day, two-night cruise to the Bahamas, for U.S. military service members, both active duty and veterans, police, fire-rescue workers and educators.

The cruise will sail from the Port of Palm Beach in Florida. It features multiple food and beverage options.

The promotion will run through the end of 2023. But the company is considering making it permanent.