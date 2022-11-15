Maren Morris Took the Family to Disney World

(Photo by John Shearer/ACMA2020/Getty Images for ACM)

Before getting fans into the holiday spirit, Maren Morris took a trip with the family to Disney World.

The singer will appear in the holiday special, The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration, on November 27 on ABC.

Maren shared pictures of her trip with Ryan Hurd and their son Hayes Andrew on social media and her bandmates who also joined in the fun.

Maren then gave fans a sneak peek of her performance in front of Cinderella’s castle.