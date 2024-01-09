Maren Morris to Pay Ryan Hurd Child Support, Per Divorce Agreement

This divorce has gone better than expected. Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd have come to agreement, on key issues, to end their marriage.

The former couple agreed on issues of child support and co-parenting, in time to finalize their divorce, last week.

A judge still needs to sign off on the agreement; but both parties have signed the documents. The proceedings were relatively swift, with no public drama.

They’ll divide property, based on the pre-nup and a property settlement agreement. Hurd will receive child support of $2,100 a month, and the two will care for their little son, Hayes, equally.

If you’re a parent with a custody agreement, have you struggled with it, and if so, why?