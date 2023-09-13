MAREN MORRIS TO DROP A PAIR OF NEW SONGS

Maren Morris will release a pair of new songs in a collection called The Bridge this Friday (Sept. 15th).

The project includes the tracks “The Tree” and “Get The Hell Out of Here.”

She wrote on Instagram Tuesday (September 12th), “The Bridge honors where I’ve been and also feels like a forward step into the sun.”

Morris continued, “As I’ve been working on my record nonstop this year, I realized these two songs deserved a moment on their own – a story in their own right, written a day apart from each other- a tender duo and a bridge to my next album. I welcome, celebrate and grieve the changes that have happened these last few years and these two songs say it better than I ever could in a caption or interview.”

