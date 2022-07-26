      Weather Alert

Maren Morris says ﻿’Humble Quest’ ﻿is “the most mature version of me”

Jul 26, 2022 @ 1:15pm

Maren Morris is reflecting back on the making of her new album, Humble Quest. 

Speaking to the Recording Academy, Maren shares that she went through a lot of “emotional” and “life changes” while making the album during the COVID-19 pandemic and after welcoming her first child, son Hayes, in March 2020. 

“It’s like I was gaining motherhood, but losing my identity as an artist in a lot of ways, so I had to really rebuild the pieces,” she explains in regards to her touring life being halted during the pandemic. 

The superstar notes that she went through a “resurgence” with Humble Quest and almost felt “born again” while writing the songs. “I felt like it was the most mature version of me and not taking myself so seriously,” she expresses. “I had fun writing these songs and I had the space to actually write them.” 

Maren is currently on the Humble Quest Tour that kicked off June 9 in Raleigh, N.C. and continues through December 2, where it will wrap at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. 

