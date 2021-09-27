      Weather Alert

Maren Morris says her next album is “my happiest work”

Sep 27, 2021 @ 12:21pm

Maren Morris is bidding a fond farewell to the Girl era as she welcomes in new music. 

During an appearance at Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival in Franklin, Tennessee, just outside of Nashville on Saturday, Maren revealed that it was her final show before she releases new music. She followed up the claim with a social media post with photos from the stage, writing, “End of an era” with a blue heart. 

She bared even more of her heart on her Instagram Stories, citing the past two years since Girl was released, along with the COVID-19 pandemic, as “quite possibly, the most formative years of my existence thus far.” 

In addition to growing in her marriage with husband Ryan Hurd and becoming a mother to one-year-old son Hayes, Maren says she also developed a closer relationship with her fans.

“I am ready to rest and recalibrate so I can finally give birth to what I’ve been toiling away at for the last two years. It is my happiest work. I can’t wait to share it,” she reflects, adding, “I love you, I do.”

Following its release in 2019, Girl spawned three singles: the chart-topping title track, crossover smash “The Bones,” and current single “To Hell & Back.” 

Maren and Ryan’s first duet, “Chasing After You,” is currently climbing into the top 10 on country radio.

