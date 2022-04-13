      Weather Alert

Maren Morris Reveals Surprising Feelings about her Marriage to Ryan Hurd

Apr 13, 2022 @ 10:00am

Maren Morris Gushes About ‘Jackpot’ Marriage to Ryan Hurd

 

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd are one of country music’s favorite married couples.

Recently while on the red carpet of the CMT Awards, Morris gushed over her “jackpot” marriage with Hurd.

Morris discussed the struggles of balancing their personal and professional lives…  But she sayas they have been able to find balance since they had their son, two-year-old Hayes Andrew Hurd:  “And so I know we can kinda make it through anything because this is a tough industry to stay married in and even find love in so, I feel like — we hit the jackpot, so everything else is like, clear skies,” Morris told ET Online.

Popular Posts
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Get Sleep. Paint Your Bedroom THIS Color.
Win Jessie James Decker Tickets
LORETTA LYNN & CHARLIE DANIELS
New Phase Of Weber Road Reconstruction
It's National Beer Day!
Connect With Us Listen To Us On