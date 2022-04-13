Maren Morris Reveals Surprising Feelings about her Marriage to Ryan Hurd

Maren Morris Gushes About ‘Jackpot’ Marriage to Ryan Hurd
Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd are one of country music’s favorite married couples.
Recently while on the red carpet of the CMT Awards, Morris gushed over her “jackpot” marriage with Hurd.
Morris discussed the struggles of balancing their personal and professional lives… But she sayas they have been able to find balance since they had their son, two-year-old Hayes Andrew Hurd: “And so I know we can kinda make it through anything because this is a tough industry to stay married in and even find love in so, I feel like — we hit the jackpot, so everything else is like, clear skies,” Morris told ET Online.