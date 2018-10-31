Maren Morris recently gave fans a preview of her next studio album, posting a video of her performing a new song titled “To Hell and Back” By Todd Boss | Oct 31, 2018 @ 3:40 PM Image Provided by AP Images (Gregory Payan/AP Images for NFL) View this post on Instagram ✨“…lucky for me, your kind of heaven has been to hell & back.” played a new one from album 2 tonight. :)✨ A post shared by Maren Morris (@marenmorris) on Oct 26, 2018 at 8:48pm PDT SHARE RELATED CONTENT Trick or Treat Times by Town Roy Gregory Gives Kudos to the Green Bay Packers Here Are the Places Giving Out Free Food Today For Halloween The Scariest Haunted Places In America/ Illinois Would you ban a Halloween Candy? Jay DeMarcus, Mark Wystrach and Jimmie Allen talk Halloween.