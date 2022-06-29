      Weather Alert

Maren Morris Posts Peek at her Skating Cameo in Video with Husband, Ryan Hurd

Jun 29, 2022 @ 10:20am

Maren Morris showed off her skating skills, in a cameo for the upcoming music video with Ryan Hurd, her husband.

Morris announced her cameo in Hurd’s video on TikTok, setting it to Avril Lavigne‘s “Sk8er Boi.”

She also posted the teaser video on Instagram.  She captioned the video, “lace em up cause we’re hitting the rink.”

The music video for “Pass It On” drops Wednesday (June 29).

It’s a fan favorite from Hurd’s debut album Pelago, along with “June, July, August,” “What Are You Drinking,” and their number one duet:  “Chasing After You.

That particular collaboration “really (set up) this entire album,” Hurd said.  “It’ll always be the most special song, I think, in our catalog.”

