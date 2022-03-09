Maren Morris Paves Paths For Women In Country

Maren Morris was a part of iHeartMedia’s “SeeHer Hear Her: Celebrating Women Who Make Music and Culture” special which aired on International Women’s Day (March 8). Morris detailed growing up listening to powerful women such as Alanis Morrisette, Jewel, Fiona Apple, and The Chicks, who introduced her to country music. “It was that era of women in country music” who was “beautiful and edgy, and I adored them from the get-go,” said Morris. After watching Steel Magnolias with her mother, Morris says she “immediately fell in love with Dolly.” Morris says she thought there was a lot of representation of women until she came to Nashville ten years ago, “I think whether you’re in country [music] or just in the music industry in general, there’s a ton of scrutiny on women. You have to have tough skin to be in this business…You learn over time to unlearn doing those things [that make women blend in rather than embrace individuality] and know that you deserve to be here.” You can watch Morris along with Alicia Keys, and Avril Lavigne in “SeeHer Hear Her: Celebrating Women Who Make Music and Culture” on-demand through March 14th.