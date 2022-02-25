      Weather Alert

Maren Morris On Writing Songs With Her Husband, Postpartum Depression & Weed

Feb 25, 2022 @ 4:52am

Maren Morris recently sat down with Bustle to discuss her music, being a mom, and weed.  Morris shared that her favorite song written with her husband was “Last Turn Home,” which ended up on Tim McGraw’s album, “It was the first song we ever got to share together that was a success, but it’s also just really romantic,” says Morris.  After having her baby Maren said, “I was obsessed with my baby, and I felt so connected to him, but I didn’t feel connected to myself.” Morris credits her friends and teletherapy for getting through her normal period.  Finally, Morris says she does indulge in Maryjane but there are some things she can’t do while high and they include, writing music, socializing, and helping her with depression and anxiety.  Maren says Robin Williams would be the celebrity she would like to smoke with, who would you smoke with?

Popular Posts
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: 4 Ways to Stay Positive in Tough Times
Carly Pearce Talks Music!
Coca-Cola's New Soda Tastes Like Outer Space?
Win Tickets to Chris Cagle! 
It's National Drink Wine Day!
Connect With Us Listen To Us On