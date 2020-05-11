‘Maren Morris Live From Chicago’ Is New Amazon Exclusive
Maren Morris has released a new Amazon Original live EP, Maren Morris Live From Chicago, only on Amazon Music. The EP was recorded at the inaugural show of her GIRL: The World Tour on March 9, 2019, which was livestreamed globally by Amazon Music. The footage features performances of “GIRL,” “A Song for Everything,” “Common” and “The Bones.”
Her Platinum-certified “The Bones” is spending its eighth week at Number One on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart.
Maren’s latest single, “To Hell & Back,” is making its climb up the charts.
FAST FACTS
Here is the Maren Morris Live From Chicago EP track list:
1. Girl
2. A Song for Everything
3. Common
4. The Bones