Maren Morris, Kacey Musgraves earn spots on Barack Obama’s 2022 summer playlist

Jul 27, 2022 @ 11:00am

Former U.S. President Barack Obama put out his annual summer playlist this week, and both Maren Morris and Kacey Musgraves made the cut.

It seems that the ex-president is more than just a casual fan, as he selected album cuts — not singles — from both country stars. His pick from Maren was “The Furthest Thing” off her 2022 Humble Quest album. From Kacey’s catalog, he selected “Keep Looking Up,” featured on her most recent album, Star-Crossed.

“Every year, I get excited to share my summer playlist because I learn about so many new artists from your replies,” Obama wrote on social media when sharing his favorite summer songs this year. “It’s an example of how music really can bring us all together.”

Obama’s 2022 summer playlist features 44 songs from across all genres and musical eras. In addition to several recently released tracks, like Kacey and Maren’s songs, the former president included Bruce Springsteen’s “Dancing in the Dark,” Prince’s “Let’s Go Crazy” and more.

