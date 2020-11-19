Maren Morris Is Writing From ‘A Mother’s Heart’ These Days
Maren Morris recently released a new song and video called “Better Than We Found It.” She has called it a “protest song,” which she says comes from her new role as a mother to her infant son, Hayes.
Maren explains that this song is indicative of her mindset while writing songs these days.
A portion of the proceeds from “Better Than We Found It” will be donated to the Black Women’s Health Imperative, the first nonprofit organization created by Black women to help protect and advance the health and wellness of Black women and girls.
