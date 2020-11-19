      Weather Alert

Maren Morris Is Writing From ‘A Mother’s Heart’ These Days

Nov 19, 2020 @ 8:23am
Getty Images

Maren Morris recently released a new song and video called “Better Than We Found It.” She has called it a “protest song,” which she says comes from her new role as a mother to her infant son, Hayes.
Maren explains that this song is indicative of her mindset while writing songs these days.

A portion of the proceeds from “Better Than We Found It” will be donated to the Black Women’s Health Imperative, the first nonprofit organization created by Black women to help protect and advance the health and wellness of Black women and girls.
CHECK IT OUT

TAGS
Better Than We Found It Maren Morris
Popular Posts
FRISKY FRIDAY FUN: 20 Funny, Flirty Texts to Let 'Em Know You're Interested
Win a $50 gift card to Bonefish Grill
Garth Brooks Hosts Todays “Ellen DeGeneres Show,” Robin Roberts Appears As Guest
Free Joliet Covid Testing Site Moved Because of Traffic Safety
Dolly Parton Announces New CBS Holiday Special A Holly Dolly Christmas