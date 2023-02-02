Maren Morris Is This Year’s Illinois State Fair Headliner

(Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Oh yeah, I’m excited for this news.

Grammy winner and country star Maren Morris has been booked as the headliner at this year’s Illinois State Fair.

The announcement was made yesterday, and a date for her performance has been set for Saturday, August 19, at the Illinois Lottery Grandstand.

Tickets will cost from $50 to $123. No date has been given on when the tickets will go on sale.

Who’s in?