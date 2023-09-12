Maren Morris is crossing ‘The Bridge’ with new music

Maren Morris has announced a forthcoming two-pack, The Bridge.

Arriving Friday, September 15, the two-song set includes new tracks “The Tree” and “Get The Hell Out Of Here.”

“BRIDGE; a connecting, transitional or intermediate route or phase between two adjacent conditions. ‘The Bridge’ honors where I’ve been and but also feels like a forward step into the sun,” Maren shares on Instagram.

“As I’ve been working on my record nonstop this year, I realized these two songs deserved a moment on their own – a story in their own right, written a day apart from each other – a tender duo and bridge to my next album,” she continues. “I welcome, celebrate and grieve the changes that have happened these last few years and these songs say it better than I ever could in a caption or interview.”

“The album is coming but in the meantime, let’s cross the bridge together,” adds Maren. “‘Wherever I’m going, hope I’m not the only.’”

Maren’s latest studio album is 2022’s Humble Quest, which spawned the singles “Circles Around This Town” and “I Can’t Love You Anymore.”

