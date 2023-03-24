Maren Morris has read just about every book on Dolly Parton

In celebration of Women’s History Month, Maren Morris is sharing a little about a fellow female country artist who has inspired her — Dolly Parton.

“There are many women that have shaped me as a, not just an artist or writer, but as a woman myself. Dolly Parton is a huge one for me, in all the ways,” Maren tells the press. “I think I have read every bit of literature there is available on the woman. I’ve gotten to work with her a couple times over the last few years, and she’s just everything you would expect and more.”

Back in 2019, Dolly made a surprise appearance at the Newport Folk Festival and shared the stage with The Highwomen, an all-female supergroup comprised of Maren, Brandi Carlile, Amanda Shires and Natalie Hemby.

Maren will hit the road with The Chicks this summer for their The Chicks World Tour 2023. For a full list of dates and to get tickets, visit Maren’s website.

