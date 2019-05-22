Maren Morris Gave Up Smoking, Found New Ways to Relieve Stress

Maren Morris is the cover girl for the June issue of Women’s Health, the Country music star recently stopped smoking and has learned better ways to deal with her anxiety.

Morris admits that smoking was a stress reliever, especially prior to going on stage, but smoking wasn’t good for her voice.

Morris says she uses tarot cards because she says it, “gets your wheels turning about how to think of a situation differently.” Morris posted her Women’s Health cover on her Instagram page and thanked those who helped her find a calmer way of life.

Morris also practices meditation, putting her phone down, not overanalyzing situations, and taking time to enjoy life. Here’s the full story from Taste of Country.