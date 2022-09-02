Maren Morris embraces being a “lunatic country music person” in hilarious Tucker Carlson clap back

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Maren Morris is finding the humor in a rapidly escalating social media feud with Jason Aldean’s wife, Brittany.

In the latest installment of a fiery weeklong back-and-forth, Maren posted a screenshot of a photo that appears of her onscreen during Brittany’s recent interview with Tucker Carlson on Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight.

The photo of Maren is from the Grammy Awards, but what really got her attention is the caption underneath, which identifies her as a “lunatic country music person.”

“#NewProfilePic,” Maren joked on Twitter, posting a screenshot.

For those who haven’t been following the feud between Maren and Brittany, it started when Brittany posted an Instagram Reel showing her going from no makeup to a face full of glam. The caption thanked her parents for not “changing my gender” during her “tomboy phase.”

Cassadee Pope first objected to Brittany’s transphobic comments, and Maren quickly followed, calling Brittany “Insurrection Barbie.” Angry back-and-forth ensued, and Brittany even launched a Barbie-themed line of shirts that read “Don’t Tread On Our Kids.”

Jason hasn’t formally addressed the feud — though he has posted a few vaguely supportive comments on Brittany’s posts — but on Friday, his publicity firm of 17 years, The GreenRoom, announced its decision to part ways with the star. The company didn’t specify whether that decision was a response to Brittany’s comments.

As for Maren, she’s not the only one finding humor in the fight: Cassadee replied to Maren’s “lunatic country music person” post, writing, “A framer for sure.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.