MAREN MORRIS DISHES ON MEETING HER FAVORITE ‘REAL HOUSEWIVES’ STAR

Anyone who has been paying attention to Maren Morris‘ social media lately would recognize a few Bravo celebrities who like and comment on her posts, including the “OG” of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Kyle Richards. As a huge fan of the Bravo network and the Real Housewives franchise in particular, Maren said she was very excited to meet Kyle several months ago at Kyle’s request.
She tells us: “I’ve been a fan of hers probably longer than she’s been of mine, but I met her at the Apen Jazz Festival last year. She reached out via Instagram and asked if she and her family could come backstage after the show, and I was so excited to meet her and we talked for like an hour and she was so lovely, but, yeah, huge, huge Kyle Richards fan so I just love that this job takes you into the weirdest places and you meet the most fun people.”
Maren also says that she and Real Housewives of New York City star Sonja Morgan have become buddies via social media and that the next time she’s in Manhattan she’s hoping to meet up with Sonja for a drink.
In the meantime, Maren sits inside the Top 15 on the Mediabase chart with “Circle Around This Town,” the debut single from her new album, Humble Quest.
Maren appears on Beat Bobby Flay on The Food Network tonight (Thursday, April 7th) at 9 p.m. ET.
CHECK IT OUT
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by (@marenmorris)
A post shared by (@marenmorris)