Maren Morris Didn’t Realize Dolly Parton Was a Country Music Icon Till…

Maren Morris Didn’t Realize Dolly Parton Was a Country Music Icon, at First – But Idolizes Her Now
It may seem hard to believe, but Maren Morris didn’t know Dolly Parton was a country music icon, initially.
The “Humble Quest” singer revealed during a recent episode of Las Culturistas, with Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang, that it was through Parton’s character, “Truvy” in the hit movie, Steel Magnolias, that Morris knew Dolly.
“…my sister and I, we grew up in [my mother’s] salon and we would get to like, style the mannequin heads, and you know, that was my first real job was like, being a receptionist for her salon. But watching the movie Steel Magnolias as a kid, I only knew Dolly Parton as [her character,] Truvy,” recalls Morris. “I didn’t know she was Dolly Parton, the country music star. I just thought she was an actress.”
Morris continued to pay tribute to the legendary songwriter and performer, by saying Dolly is a “golden light of songwriting and feminism and just all the things that she has done over the last, like 30, 40 years, writing the most beautiful songs in history, but also such a diversified human. …I think that was what made me think, ‘OK, wow, country music is f***ing cool if they have her at the helm.’”