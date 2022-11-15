Maren Morris dances in “Circles” on a beach to celebrate her three Grammy nods

ABC/Randy Holmes

Maren Morris is one of country’s most-nominated artists at the 2023 Grammys, and she celebrated in style after the nominees list came out Tuesday.

On social media, Maren shared video of herself in a bikini, drink in her hand, as she’s waltzed past the shoreline on a beach. “3 Grammy nominations?!” the video text reads.

In another post, she shared the Grammys graphic for her nominations, quoting fellow nominee Taylor Swift in the caption: “It’s me. Hi. I’m the nominee, it’s me.”

Her celebration clip is set to her single “Circles Around This Town,” and no wonder — two of Maren’s three nods are for that song, in the Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance categories. The singer also earned a Best Country Album mention for Humble Quest, whose track list features “Circles.”

Maren’s latest Grammy recognition brings her career nominations to a total of 17. Her history at the awards show dates back to 2017, when she won her first — and, to date, only — Grammy award for Best Country Solo Performance for “My Church.”

The 2023 Grammy Awards will take place on February 5 in Los Angeles. Miranda Lambert, Luke Combs and Willie Nelson also made a major impression on the country categories when the nominees were announced on Tuesday.

