MAREN MORRIS CONSIDERS CHILDREN’S ALBUM, BOOK

Maren Morris is considering expanding her body of work to include a few projects inspired by her toddler son, Hayes. She tells us:
“I’ve sort of floated the idea of writing a children’s book or doing a children’s album just because there’s so much really awful children’s music that I’ve had to hear as a mother that I would love to (laughs) make some for myself just to be able to listen to, but also, I’ve read to y son since he was born and it’s just our favorite thing to do, so, yeah, I would love to maybe write a children’s book someday.”
In the meantime, Maren is inside the Top 20 and climbing on the country charts with “Circles Around This Town.” It’s the first release from her new album, Humble Quest.
Hayes is featured on a song on Humble Quest called “Hummingbird”:
