Maren Morris Celebrates Son Hayes’ 2nd Birthday at Petting Zoo

Maren Morris and her husband, Ryan Hurd, celebrated their son’s second birthday at a petting zoo.
Morris posted an adorable video of little Hayes, who was really into watching the goats – and he tried to imitate the sound they made.
Hayes was dressed in jeans, a jean jacket, which was stitched with his name, cowboy boots, and a red bandana tied around his neck.
“My baby boy is 2.” That’s how Morris captioned the post, along with a crying emoji, and chicken, sheep, and cow emojis. Maybe there isn’t a goat emoji?
Morris and Hurd haven’t given fans too many glimpses of Hayes. But they recently purchased his first pair of boots, while they were hanging out in the Ft. Worth, Texas, stockyards.