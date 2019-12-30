Maren Morris Celebrates Annie Clements’ Pregnancy, Musician Moms
ABC/Image Group LA
Maren Morris won’t be the only mom on the bus, the next time she goes on tour.
The superstar has revealed that her guitarist, Annie Clements, is also expecting a baby, in the new year. Morris shared a congratulatory post on Instagram, Sunday. It was to not only to honor the new milestone, for the bassist and vocalist, but to encourage support for artists who are also mothers… with Morris remarking how, women often feel that they have to choose, between the two roles.
“I know there are so many women who feel like they have to choose between being a touring musician + starting a family. I never wanted my people to choose. I think it’s a great conversation to have if you’re an artist who employs women,” the “Girl” singer explains. She adds that she is “unbelievably happy” for Annie, and thrilled to be new moms, on the road, together.
“So let’s shred for 90 minutes and then go rock these babes to sleep on the bus with a glass of wine,” the hitmaker concludes.
In addition to playing in Maren’s band, Clements has also toured with Miranda Lambert. And, she plays in the all-female band, Side Piece.
Clements is expecting a baby girl in 2020. Maren, and her husband, Ryan Hurd, welcome a boy.
