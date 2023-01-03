Maren Morris Celebrates 10th Anniversary In Nashville

(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Maren Morris is commemorating her 10th anniversary in Nashville.

The country superstar posted a throwback photo of the day she moved to Music City, hugging her mother, Kellie Morris, as they posed in front of a U-Haul trailer parked in front of her house.

“A lot can happen in 10 years. Happy move anniversary, Nashville,” Morris captions the memory.

The Texas native has made a tradition out of posting on the anniversary date of when she made Nashville home.