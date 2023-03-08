MAREN MORRIS, BROTHERS OSBORNE TO HEADLINE BENEFIT CONCERT

(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Maren Morris and Brothers Osborne will be among the headlining acts Love Rising, a concert to benefit several LGBTQ+ organizations. The event will take place on March 20th at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. Tickets go on sale today (Wednesday, March 8th) at bridgestonearena.com. Love Rising also feature performances from Brittany Howard, Hayley Williams, Jason Isbell, Sheryl Crow, Amanda Shires, and Hozier, to name a few.

Maren shared news of the concert on social media yesterday writing, “Art & community are, and have always been, oppression’s medicine. Let’s show these politicians that they do not speak for all of Tennessee. Love will prevail. All ages are welcome . . .”

Organizations earmarked to receive funds from Love Rising include Tennessee Equality Project, Inclusion Tennessee, OUT Memphis and The Tennessee Pride Chamber.

