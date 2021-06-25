Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd Curated the Ultimate Country Music Wedding Playlist

Maybe Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani could use this ultimate country music wedding playlist curated by Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd for their nuptials this summer. The couple included tracks from their 2018 wedding as well as their first dance song, Ashley Monroe’s ‘Has Anybody Ever Told You.’ Morris and Hurd searched for other titles that would be considered “out of the box” for a wedding, “We felt like we needed to hear ‘Mustang Sally’ at every wedding we’d go to, and after that, we’d take all the Bruno Mars they can stand to jam,” said Morris. “Clearly Percy and Prince are other first dance options, and Ed Sheeran has a way of making it into every wedding playlist ever made since 2015.”