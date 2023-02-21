Mardi Gras: As Americans Try to Drop Pandemic Pounds – ‘Not Today!’

A survey of 2,000 Americans reveals that 95% of us – the vast majority – have tried to lose weight, over the past five years. Not today, for Mardi Gras , of course… But starting tomorrow?

44% have struggled so much with weight loss, that they have ended up gaining 21 pounds, or more.

Lack of motivation, willpower, expenses, and time were common challenges.

69% of those with hybrid work schedules eat more at home than in the office.

“Weight loss is a journey, not a sprint,” Nutrisystem dietitian Courtney McCormick said. “Aiming to lose a healthy 1-2 pounds per week will set you up for lasting success.”

