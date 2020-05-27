Marcus Mumford, Jack Johnson join lineup for virtual concert supporting Colorado Music Relief Fund
Tim Mosenfelder/WireImageMumford & Sons frontman Marcus Mumford and Jack Johnson have joined the lineup for Banding Together, a virtual concert supporting the Colorado Music Relief Fund.
Other artists on the bill include The Lumineers, Dave Matthews, Nathaniel Rateliff, Brandi Carlile,The Avett Brothers, and Grace Potter.
The Colorado Music Relief Fund was formed to help members of the Colorado music industry who’ve been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Banding Together will take place this Saturday, May 30 starting at 6 p.m. MT. For info on how to watch, visit COMusicRelief.org.
By Josh Johnson
