Manhunt In Kearney Glen Subdivision Sunday Night
A scary Sunday night for residents in the Kearney Glen subdivision in Joliet. Residents received a notice by the Joliet Police Department to “stay in their home until you’re advised otherwise.” Joliet police searching for a man who flashed a firearm at someone at six corners at Black and Raynor. Officers located the vehicle a short time later near Black and River and a pursuit ensued but the man bailed from the vehicle into the Kearney Glen subdivision.
A perimeter was set up with multiple K9’s that searched the area but were not able to locate the male suspect. The car was towed from the area.