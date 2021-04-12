      Weather Alert

Manhunt In Kearney Glen Subdivision Sunday Night

Apr 12, 2021 @ 7:01am

A scary Sunday night for residents in the Kearney Glen subdivision in Joliet. Residents received a notice by the Joliet Police Department to “stay in their home until you’re advised otherwise.” Joliet police searching for a man who flashed a firearm at someone at six corners at Black and Raynor. Officers located the vehicle a short time later near Black and River and a pursuit ensued but the man bailed from the vehicle into the Kearney Glen subdivision.

A perimeter was set up with multiple K9’s that searched the area but were not able to locate the male suspect. The car was towed from the area.

Popular Posts
FRISKY FRIDAY FACT: Cooking Is a Top American Turn-On
Paranormal Tours rise again at Rialto Square Theatre in Joliet.
Luke Bryan Verifies: Katy Perry Offers Proof She "Quit" Shaving her Legs - Since She Gave Birth
Election Night 2021 saw old and new faces win elected office in Will County.
Prizes to eat in Joliet!