Manhunt In Kearney Glen Subdivision Began With Man Pointing Gun At Woman
Joliet Police department releasing new details following a manhunt in Joliet Sunday night. On April 11, 2021 at approximately 6:20 p.m., Officers responded to the 1900 block of Heather Lane in reference to a report of a disturbance between drivers that occurred in the area of North Raynor Avenue and Black Road. Upon arrival, Officers determined that while the victim was in her vehicle at the intersection of North Raynor Avenue and Black Road, a suspect in another vehicle pointed a handgun at her and threatened to kill her. The suspect was described as a male black approximately 20 years of age. The suspect then left the area.
A short time later, Officers observed the suspect vehicle westbound Black Road near Addleman Street. Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle, but the driver refused to stop, and a pursuit ensued. The pursuit was terminated due to safety reasons. The suspect vehicle was then located in the 500 block of Hudson Lane unoccupied. Officers and K9’s completed a search of the area for the suspect with negative results. The vehicle was towed from the area. This incident remains under investigation.
