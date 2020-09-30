Manhattan Terminates Discussions with NorthPoint Development
The village of Manhattan has announced that they are terminating discussions with the leader of NorthPoint Development’s Compass Business Park. In 2017, NorthPoint Development, headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, announced their intentions to build a 2500-acre light industrial project, Compass Business Park, which would border the village. In a statement to the media, the village says that they have attempted to work with the NorthPoint to mitigate the impact of the project on Manhattan only to be met with stall tactics and empty promises.
Mayor Jamie Doyle has stated that he will be asking County, State and Federal help to oppose the project and any special legislation that is needed for the park to move forward.