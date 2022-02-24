Manhattan Irish Fest: Charity, Tradition, and Family Fun

Irish American Society of County Will (IASCW) shall host the 28th annual Manhattan Irish Fest (MIF) Friday, March 4th and Saturday, March 5th, 2022. Manhattan Irish Fest is a charitable event which has given back over $440,000.00 to the Manhattan community and local organizations.
This is the one weekend of the year for friends, families, and visitors from all around to come together to celebrate the area’s Irish heritage and participate in a charitable event at the same time. Organizations such as: Operation Care Package; Manhattan Neighborhood Food Pantry: the Irish American Society of County Will, the Manhattan Park District, and local youth baseball teams are a few of the organizations which benefit from MIF. Each organization donates time and good spirits to help run MIF, which relies solely on volunteerism. Attendance at this fest awards scholarships, brightens military lives, builds athletic fields, creates programs for area children and promotes local businesses.
As always, Manhattan Irish Fest will highlight some of the most enjoyed aspects of the Irish Culture, such as, bagpipers, Irish dancers, Irish music, and food and drink in the entertainment tent located at 90 S. Park Rd., Manhattan. There will also be fun activities for children to enjoy at the Manhattan-Elwood Public Library. This year the craft show will be located at the Manhattan Junior High on Smith Road. Kicking off the Saturday parade is the Prairie State Runners’ certified 5k run.
How many towns do you know that hosts a festival for one weekend where guests may enjoy family activities, celebrating the Irish culture, volunteerism, community and local organizations, and support for its local businesses–all at the same time? One town that does is Manhattan, Illinois.
To learn more about Manhattan Irish Fest and where to purchase an entry button, please visit our website www.manhattanirishfest.com
press release