Manhattan Adding Resource Officer to Schools in the Village

The Village of Manhattan has announced that they will be assigning a full-time police officer to elementary schools in the village when students return to class this fall. In a statement to WJOL the village says they are providing an increased police presence to “develop safety and security protocols to help ensure the safety of students and staff.” A current Manhattan police officer will assume the role and an additional police officer will be added to street patrols. The School Resource Officer will work with school staff to create plans designed to help keep students and staff safe in the event of an emergency.