Man Wins Million Dollar Lottery Twice At Same Store

Someone should go find Terry Splawn and rub his head for good luck; he sure has plenty of it. The North Carolina man just won his second million-dollar lottery, doing so at the same store.

Splawn walked into Sam’s Mini Stop in Concord last week, beating the 1 in 1.8 million odds on a $150 Million Cash Explosion scratch off, earning himself another cool mil.

Coincidentally it was at the Old Charlotte Road store where Splawn first hit it big, scratching off a Millionaire Bucks ticket in April 2017.

Picking up his earnings and an oversized check from lottery officials, Splawn said, “I can’t believe I won the lottery not once, but twice! … I just thought, ‘This can’t be happening.'” Read the full story and see a picture of the happy winner from Neatorama here.