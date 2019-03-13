Man Wins Million Dollar Lottery Twice At Same Store
By Roy Gregory
|
Mar 13, 2019 @ 6:23 AM

Someone should go find Terry Splawn and rub his head for good luck; he sure has plenty of it. The North Carolina man just won his second million-dollar lottery, doing so at the same store.
Splawn walked into Sam’s Mini Stop in Concord last week, beating the 1 in 1.8 million odds on a $150 Million Cash Explosion scratch off, earning himself another cool mil.
Coincidentally it was at the Old Charlotte Road store where Splawn first hit it big, scratching off a Millionaire Bucks ticket in April 2017.
Picking up his earnings and an oversized check from lottery officials, Splawn said, “I can’t believe I won the lottery not once, but twice! … I just thought, ‘This can’t be happening.'” Read the full story and see a picture of the happy winner from Neatorama here.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Miranda Lambert’s MuttNation Foundation Celebrates 10 Years with a Big Donation Want You Kids to do Better in School? Enroll Them in This Class What are The Highest Grossing Movies Adjusted for Inflation? The ACMs Have Launched a Diversity Task Force Own a Honda? Your Air Bag Could Be Dangerous Win Tickets to see Eric Church
Comments