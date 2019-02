A Maryland man is a lot richer after winning three 50-thousand jackpots in the same drawing. The man from Baltimore won the prizes by following his lottery superstitions. The man reportedly matched all five numbers in the same Bonus Match 5 drawing three times. Those numbers were 2-10-11-25-31 and represent important birthdays to the man. He says he plans to share some of his winnings with his family and will save the rest.